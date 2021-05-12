CNBC Pro

David Einhorn makes a case for copper to ride renewable energy trend, recommends two miner stocks

Yun Li@YunLi626
David Einhorn speaking at the SOHN conference in New York, May 6, 2019.
Heidi Gutman | CNBC

Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn is getting bullish on copper on the back of a demand surge for green energy, and he revealed his best picks to ride the boom in renewables Wednesday at the Sohn Conference.

Copper is widely used in batteries and electric motors as well as wind and solar installation because of the metal's special features including electric and thermal conductivity, and corrosion resistance, the hedge fund manager said.

