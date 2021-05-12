EU upgrades economic forecasts as vaccination campaign gathers pace

LONDON — The European economy looks like it will shine a little brighter this year.

The European Commission presented Wednesday a more upbeat assessment of how the 27 economies will perform this year, citing an improved vaccination campaign and the expectation that EU-wide fiscal stimulus will kick in the second half of 2021.

The Brussels-based institution now foresees a gross domestic product rate of 4.2% for the EU in 2021, and of 4.4% for next year. In February, it said GDP would be 3.7% this year and 3.9% in 2022.

The prospects for the 19 countries that share the euro have also improved. Growth is now estimated at 4.3% this year, instead of 3.8% as forecast in February. The European Central Bank said in March that GDP would reach 4% in the euro area this year.

"The shadow of Covid-19 is beginning to lift from Europe's economy," European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said in a statement, adding that the "unprecedented fiscal support has been — and remains — essential in helping Europe's workers and companies."

"And of course, maintaining the now strong pace of vaccinations in the EU will be crucial — for the health of our citizens as well as our economies," Gentiloni also said.

The latest forecasts come at an important moment for many EU nations as they announce — or in some cases, implement — a lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.