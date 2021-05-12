Facebook-backed Diem abandons Swiss license application, will move to the U.S.

The logo for Diem, formerly known as Libra, is seen is displayed on a smartphone screen with a Facebook logo in the background.

LONDON — Facebook-backed digital currency project Diem said Wednesday it has withdrawn its application for a Swiss payment license and will instead shift its operations to the United States.

The Diem Association, which oversees development of the Diem digital currency, had been pursuing a payment system license with Switzerland's FINMA watchdog. Diem has now dropped plans to secure Swiss regulatory approval, while its U.S. subsidiary has partnered with Silvergate, a California state-chartered bank, to issue the token.

"While our plans take the project fully within the US regulatory perimeter and no longer require a license from FINMA, the project has benefited greatly from the intensive licensing process in Switzerland and the constructive feedback from FINMA and more than two dozen other regulatory authorities from around the world convened by FINMA to consider the project," Stuart Levy, Diem's CEO, said in a statement.

Diem said it plans to move its operational headquarters from Geneva to Washington, D.C., where its U.S. unit is based.

FINMA declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Formerly known as Libra, Facebook's vision for a digital currency was met with a severe backlash from regulators when it was first announced in June 2019, with central bankers and politicians worried it could undermine sovereign currencies like the dollar, enable money laundering and infringe on users' privacy.

The organization has since lost several key backers — including Visa, Mastercard and PayPal — and suffered a number of notable executive departures.

Diem had initially proposed a universal currency tied to a basket of major currencies and government debt. After much regulatory opposition, the group then switched its focus to multiple "stablecoins" backed one-to-one by different currencies, as well as one multi-currency coin.