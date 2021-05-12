Tensions between Israel and Palestinians escalating toward a full-scale war, U.N. warns

- "Stop the fire immediately. We're escalating towards a full scale war," Tor Wennesland, United Nations Middle East envoy, said via Twitter late Tuesday.
- "Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of deescalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working (with) all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now."
- The dramatic escalation of tensions follows protests over the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city.
LONDON — The United Nations has called for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, warning the devastating violence between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces is on the cusp of spiraling out of control.
The most severe outbreak of violence in Gaza since the 2014 war has prompted a deepening sense of international concern, with ostensibly no end in sight to the crisis.
Israel has carried out deadly airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in recent days, an enclave where roughly 2 million Palestinians have lived under a stringent Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas came to power in 2007.
Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes had climbed to 43 Palestinians, including 13 children. Israeli airstrikes also leveled two tower blocks on Tuesday.
The United Nations cited reports on Tuesday that more than 900 Palestinians in East Jerusalem had been injured between May 7 and May 10, and over 200 in the West Bank, "most by Israeli security forces," some of whom had also been hurt.
More than 1,000 rockets have been fired by Palestinian militants at Israeli towns in the past 36 hours, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry. Five people have been killed by rocket fire, Israel said, with over 200 injured.
The United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, sounded the alarm on Monday that over eight Sheikh Jarrah families, approximately 75 persons in total, were at risk of forced eviction.
Violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians were also reported on Friday as people were reportedly blocked from reaching a holy hilltop compound in the city. The revered site is known by Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, and by Jews as Temple Mount.
Rupert Colville, a U.N. rights office spokesperson, said the treatment of those protesting and even those who weren't protesting last week was "extremely worrying."
"People who were simply praying or people who were having their iftar, who've been subjected to violence or completely unprovoked responses by the security forces," Colville said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said via Twitter on Wednesday that he had spoken about the escalating violence with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
"Israelis and Palestinians need to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy," Blinken said.