Tensions between Israel and Palestinians escalating toward a full-scale war, U.N. warns

A view of damaged 9-storey Al Jawhara Tower after it was hit by Israeli warplanes in Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Gaza on May 12, 2021.

LONDON — The United Nations has called for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, warning the devastating violence between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces is on the cusp of spiraling out of control.

The most severe outbreak of violence in Gaza since the 2014 war has prompted a deepening sense of international concern, with ostensibly no end in sight to the crisis.

"Stop the fire immediately. We're escalating towards a full scale war," Tor Wennesland, United Nations Middle East envoy, said via Twitter late Tuesday.

"Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of deescalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working (with) all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now."

Israel has carried out deadly airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in recent days, an enclave where roughly 2 million Palestinians have lived under a stringent Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas came to power in 2007.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes had climbed to 43 Palestinians, including 13 children. Israeli airstrikes also leveled two tower blocks on Tuesday.

The United Nations cited reports on Tuesday that more than 900 Palestinians in East Jerusalem had been injured between May 7 and May 10, and over 200 in the West Bank, "most by Israeli security forces," some of whom had also been hurt.

More than 1,000 rockets have been fired by Palestinian militants at Israeli towns in the past 36 hours, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry. Five people have been killed by rocket fire, Israel said, with over 200 injured.