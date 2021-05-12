Hertz shares surge by more than 50% after selecting $6 billion turnaround bid

A Hertz car rental office is seen the day after Hertz announced it was filing for bankruptcy due to a sudden decline in the company's revenue caused by a dramatic decrease in travel during the Covid-19 pandemic in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Shares of car rental company Hertz Global on Wednesday skyrocketed by more than 50% after it selected a $6 billion turnaround bid that provides a rare payout to shareholders for a company in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Investment firms Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Management, among others, won the bid to take over Hertz in its bankruptcy reorganization, which the company hopes to exit by the end of June.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the auction results, said the winning bid will pay current shareholders close to $8 a share, an unusual payout in any kind of corporate bankruptcy. Some of that would be paid in cash with warrants and reorganized equity also accounting for some of the value.