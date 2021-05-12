New batch of $1,400 stimulus checks includes 'plus-up' and first-time payments

A new batch of $1,400 stimulus checks has been issued to Americans, bringing the total number of payments sent to about 165 million, or $388 billion.

This marks the ninth set of payments since the $1,400 stimulus checks were authorized by Congress in March.

The checks are for up to $1,400 per adult, based on certain income thresholds and other requirements, as well as $1,400 per dependent.

The new batch included more than 960,000 payments representing more than $1.8 billion. About 500,000 of those payments were made via direct deposit, while the rest were via paper check.

The payments included about 460,000 "plus-up" payments worth more than $800 million to people who were due additional money once the IRS processed their 2020 tax returns.

It also included more than 500,000 checks, representing more than $1 billion, to people who the IRS did not previously have on record, and who recently filed tax returns.