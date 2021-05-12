Secret Service seizes $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment payments, returns funds to states

Checks are printed at the U.S. Treasury Philadelphia Finance Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service has confiscated and returned to states about $2 billion in stolen Covid unemployment relief funds, agency officials said Wednesday.

Programs in at least 30 states received the money after the agency determined recipients had fraudulently applied for pandemic-related unemployment.

"This is typical of the cyber fraud we deal with annually. It's just compounded based on additional funds (from) Covid relief," Roy Dotson, Secret Service assistant special agent in charge, told CNBC. "The criminals did take full advantage of the programs to try to steal from them."

He said the $2 billion returned to the states was a "conservative estimate" and that pandemic-related fraud investigations are ongoing. He said last year that the Secret Service sent advisories to financial institutions to flag possibly fraudulent accounts where the money may have been deposited.

Dotson said fraudsters typically stole the identities of people who qualified for unemployment benefits. In other cases, he said, identities were stolen from people who hadn't even filed for unemployment.