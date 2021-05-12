Shares of engineering firm KBR have 75% upside, says top ESG investor Lauren Taylor Wolfe

KBR is on the verge of a "historic re-rating" as the company transitions to a high-growth, sustainable technologies business, Impactive Capital managing partner Lauren Taylor Wolfe said Wednesday at the Sohn Conference.

Taylor Wolfe, whose firm focuses on ESG investing, said the energy transition to a green economy is a theme she's been investing around. A lot of the companies that fit the bill are venture-backed and pre-revenue "story stocks." Impactive Capital instead went in search of companies that are already profitable, but that are poised to see accelerated growth tailwinds thanks to the energy transition.