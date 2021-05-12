CNBC Pro

Shares of engineering firm KBR have 75% upside, says top ESG investor Lauren Taylor Wolfe

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
Lauren Taylor Wolfe at the SOHN conference in New York, May 6, 2019.
Heidi Gutman | CNBC

KBR is on the verge of a "historic re-rating" as the company transitions to a high-growth, sustainable technologies business, Impactive Capital managing partner Lauren Taylor Wolfe said Wednesday at the Sohn Conference.

Taylor Wolfe, whose firm focuses on ESG investing, said the energy transition to a green economy is a theme she's been investing around. A lot of the companies that fit the bill are venture-backed and pre-revenue "story stocks." Impactive Capital instead went in search of companies that are already profitable, but that are poised to see accelerated growth tailwinds thanks to the energy transition.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProDavid Einhorn makes a case for copper to ride renewable energy trend, recommends two miner stocks
Yun Li11 min ago
CNBC ProForget high-flying tech stocks. Here’s a ‘safer way’ to play China’s fintech boom, fund manager says
Yen Nee Lee
CNBC ProCathie Wood says recent sell-off is not the end of the tech trade, 'exponential' growth ahead
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More