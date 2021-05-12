Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Bumble, Sonos, Vroom & more

Displays outside the Nasdaq MarketSite are pictured as dating app operator Bumble Inc. (BMBL) made its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange during the company's IPO in New York City, New York, U.S., February 11, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Bumble — Shares of Bumble fell 0.5% after the bell despite the dating app developer swinging to a profit in the first quarter. Sales more than doubled, due to an uptick in paying users. It booked revenues of $323.4 million compared to a loss of $55.8 million one year ago.

Jack in the Box — Jack in the Box saw its stock fall nearly 3% in extended trading after its fiscal second-quarter results. The company said it sees high single-digit system same-store sales growth for its fiscal year, and predicts commodity cost inflation of about 3%. It sees labor cost inflation of 5% to 6%.

Vroom — Vroom shares rallied about 12% in extended trading after it reported a first-quarter loss of 57 cents per share on revenues of $591.1 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a loss per share of 63 cents on revenues of $518.2 million. The company said e-commerce unit sales nearly doubled.

Sonos — The stock of the premium speaker maker soared 17% in after-hours trading following its report that showed fiscal second-quarter revenues of $332.9 million compared to the $248.4 million expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Sonos said that, based on its stronger second-quarter performance and continued demand for its products, it would raise its outlook for fiscal 2021 again.