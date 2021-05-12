Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Bumble, Sonos, Vroom & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:
Bumble — Shares of Bumble fell 0.5% after the bell despite the dating app developer swinging to a profit in the first quarter. Sales more than doubled, due to an uptick in paying users. It booked revenues of $323.4 million compared to a loss of $55.8 million one year ago.
Jack in the Box — Jack in the Box saw its stock fall nearly 3% in extended trading after its fiscal second-quarter results. The company said it sees high single-digit system same-store sales growth for its fiscal year, and predicts commodity cost inflation of about 3%. It sees labor cost inflation of 5% to 6%.
Vroom — Vroom shares rallied about 12% in extended trading after it reported a first-quarter loss of 57 cents per share on revenues of $591.1 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a loss per share of 63 cents on revenues of $518.2 million. The company said e-commerce unit sales nearly doubled.
Sonos — The stock of the premium speaker maker soared 17% in after-hours trading following its report that showed fiscal second-quarter revenues of $332.9 million compared to the $248.4 million expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Sonos said that, based on its stronger second-quarter performance and continued demand for its products, it would raise its outlook for fiscal 2021 again.
Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.
Sign up to start a free trial today