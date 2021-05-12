The stock market is sliding. Should you get out?

With news that inflation is speeding up faster than it has in more than a decade, investors are on edge.

That's because when the cost of living goes up, investment returns also need to go higher for people to maintain the same buying power. But they don't always do that.

As a result, investors are left with less.

"The risk is that if inflation heats up that that could gobble up everything you're earning," Christine Benz, director of personal finance at Morningstar, recently said.

Stocks are already reflecting investors' concerns, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 400 points on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 declining 1.5%.

While inflation can be a real risk for investors, it's too soon to panic, said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.

"Anyone who believes they can see into the future is kidding themselves," Boneparth said.

Signs of what's to come are mixed, he said. For example, prices rose quickly in April, but the jobs report for the month was majorly underwhelming. The latter suggests the economy may not be heating up as much as some believe.

"It's early to make changes," he said.

Despite the recent drops, the market has been good to investors over the last year.

From January 2020 to the beginning of this month, the S&P 500 has had an annual return of more than 20%, according to Morningstar Direct. A $10,000 investment would have grown to more than $13,000.