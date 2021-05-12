Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi shares rally over 6% after U.S. agrees to remove it from blacklist

GUANGZHOU, China — The U.S. has agreed to remove Xiaomi from a blacklist that would have barred Americans from investing in the Chinese smartphone maker.

Shares of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi rallied as much as 6.5% after the news, before paring some gains.

In January, the administration under former President Donald Trump designated Xiaomi as one of several "Communist Chinese military companies" or CCMC.

This meant the world's third-largest smartphone maker was subject to a November executive order restricting American investors from buying shares or related securities of any companies given this designation by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).