CNBC Pro

BMO downgrades Deere, says there is limited upside left after rally

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Farmer Claudio Lagomarsino cleans his John Deere combine after a day of harvesting wheat near Salto, Argentina.
Diego Giudice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The agriculture business could be on the front end of multi-year growth cycle, but investing in Deere may not be the best way to reap the rewards, according to BMO Capital Markets.

Analyst Joel Tiss downgraded the machinery stock to market perform from outperform, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that even a bullish scenario for the underlying business wouldn't cause a big jump for the stock.

Shares of Deere have more than doubled since the start of 2020.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProOppenheimer upgrades Lowe's to outperform, says hot stock can rise another 20%
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProThese are the most crowded stocks around the globe, according to UBS
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Coinbase, Virgin Galactic, Disney & more
Michael Bloom
Read More