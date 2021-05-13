U.S. Marine Major Christopher Warnagiris arrested for participating in Capitol riot

A still from a video released by the D.O.J. showing Christopher Warnagiris (circled in red), who is a Marine Corps commissioned officer stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico was arrested today in Virginia and charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Source: D.O.J.

Court documents say that after Warnagiris violently entered the Capitol he positioned himself in the corner of the doorway and used his body to prop the door open and pull other rioters inside. Video surveillance footage shows Warnagiris pushing a cop who tried to shut the door, according to a criminal complaint. The Marine Corps, in a statement confirming that Warnagiris is on active duty said, "The Marine Corps is clear on this: There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps. Our strength is derived from the individual excellence of every Marine regardless of background. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to our core values." "Participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is directly contradictory to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as Marines and isn't tolerated by the Marine Corps," the statement said. "We are proud of the fact that Marines come from every race, creed, cultural background and walk of life. We expect every Marine to treat their fellow Marines with dignity and respect. Those who can't value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks." Warnagiris was identified by a member of the public on March 16 after that person saw three photos of a man who had entered the Capitol, according to the complaint.

That witness recognized Warnagiris after having worked with for about six month in 2019, the complaint said. A second witness "who has worked with Warnagiris for approximately nine months and tends to see him in close proximity several times a week" identified him in the same photos seen by the first witness, according to that charging document. In 2017, Warnagiris acted as operations officers for a landing force of U.S. Marines and Navy sailors who were placed on the French Navy amphibious assault ship LHD Tonnere during a two-month deployment in the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations, according to a news article on the Marines website.

U.S. Marine Maj. Christopher Warnagiris (R), interacts with a French Navy officer during the embarkation of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the French amphibious assault ship LHD Tonnerre (L9014). Photo: Sgt. Jessica Lucio | DVIDS