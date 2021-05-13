CNBC PRO Talks: Market veteran Art Cashin on how to manage this pullback

CNBC PRO subscribers can join UBS' Art Cashin at noon ET on Thursday for a special live discussion about the recent volatility in the market and the weakness in tech stocks.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day since January, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell even further. The market has been roiled by a shift to cyclical stocks and away from growth names, as well as surprising readings on inflation and the labor market recovery.

Cashin, a legendary figure of the New York Stock Exchange, will be joined by CNBC Senior Markets Correspondent Bob Pisani.