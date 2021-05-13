Colonial Pipeline paid $5 million ransom to hackers

Flags fly in front of a Colonial Pipeline Co. storage tank at a facility in the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

WASHINGTON – The Colonial Pipeline Co. paid a ransom to hackers after it fell victim to a sweeping cyberattack, one source familiar with the situation confirmed to CNBC.

A U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to NBC that Colonial paid nearly $5 million as a ransom to the cybercriminals.

It was not immediately clear when the transaction took place. Colonial Pipeline did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. The ransom payment was first reported by Bloomberg.

Earlier on Thursday, President Joe Biden declined to comment when asked if Colonial Pipeline paid the ransom. White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai told reporters during a briefing that it remains the position of the federal government to not pay ransoms as it may incentivize cyber criminals to launch more attacks.

Last week's assault, carried out by the criminal cyber group known as DarkSide, forced the company to shut down approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline, leading to a disruption of nearly half of the nation's East Coast fuel supply.

Ransomware attacks involve malware that encrypts files on a device or network that results in the system becoming inoperable. Criminals behind these types of cyberattacks typically demand a ransom in exchange for the release of data.

On Monday, White House national security officials described the attack as financially motivated in nature but would not say if Colonial Pipeline agreed to pay the ransom.

"Typically that's a private sector decision," Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies, told reporters at the White House when asked about the ransom payment.