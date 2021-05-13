U.S. Covid cases fall further as Pfizer's vaccine is cleared for 12- to 15-year-olds

U.S. coronavirus case counts fell further on Wednesday, with the nationwide average now at about 36,700 per day over the past week, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows. That's the lowest level of average daily cases since Sept. 14.

The U.S. is reporting an average of 2.2 million daily vaccinations over the past seven days and more than 46% of the country's population has received one shot or more, according to federal data.

The vaccination numbers may get a boost in the coming weeks as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday signed off on expanded usage of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, clearing the way for pediatricians to start giving out the shots across the country as early as Thursday.

U.S. Covid cases

Case counts in the U.S. have dropped sharply over the past few weeks, with the country now seeing nearly half as many cases per day as the most recent high point just one month ago. The latest seven-day average of daily cases is about 36,700, compared to more than 71,000 in mid-April, according to Hopkins data.