'Embrace the volatility' of the markets and stay with your original investment plan, financial experts say

Morsa Images | E+ | Getty Images

The U.S. stock market is back in choppy waters. On Wednesday, all three major U.S. indices — the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq — slid on fears that rising inflation will lead to higher prices and boost interest rates, capping off a three-day losing streak in the market. But on Thursday, stocks reversed course, ripping higher, led by so-called reopening trades such as airlines and cruise companies. Such fluctuations can be worrying for investors, and especially for those who are in or near retirement. Yet, financial advisors say that the best course of action when markets go sideways is to stick with your previous investment plan.

Volatility can be your friend

Have an emergency fund

Even if you know volatility is your friend in the long run, financial advisors recommend having a cash emergency fund on hand to make it through a potential market meltdown without selling. If the stock market falls, it's better to spend the money in your emergency fund than sell assets at a loss that can't be recouped, according to Tony Zabiegala, chief operations officer and senior wealth advisor at Strategic Wealth Partners, an Independence, Ohio-based firm with more than $500 million in assets under management.

This also keeps stock investments in the game for big rebounds, like those seen in the last week and over the last year, since the major March 2020 selloff spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. For example, an investor would have only needed three months to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund this year to avoid taking losses during the March 2020 meltdown, said Lineberger at Seaside Wealth Management. This approach would have also kept investments in the market for the record-breaking rebound rally stocks had after the pandemic slump.

Make a plan and stick to it

Sticking with your overall plan is generally the best thing you can do through a market slump, instead of panicking and selling too soon. For investors who may be in or near retirement and more worried about a market fall, it's important to shift investment thinking to protecting their assets from growing them or aiming for the highest return, which can mean taking outsized risks.