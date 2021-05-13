Interest rates on new federal student loans will rise by nearly 1% as of July. Here's what borrowers need to know

The interest rate on new federal student loans is going up.

The government sets annual interest rates on the debt once a year, and the percentage is based on the 10-year Treasury note.

Despite the uptick, rates remain low by historical standards, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Although the U.S. Department of Education hasn't formally announced the new rates for the 2021-2022 academic year, Kantrowitz has calculated what the new figures will likely be. By Kantrowitz' estimations, the interest rate on federal student loans will climb by 0.98%.

"It is the fourth-lowest interest rate in the last decade," he said.

And due to the pandemic, the interest rate on most federal student loans has been set to zero through September.

Here's what you need to know about the change.

Since the interest rate on federal student loans will climb by 0.98%, the rate on new undergraduate Stafford loans will rise to 3.734%, up from 2.75% for 2020-2021. This will increase monthly loan payments on a 10-year repayment term to $99.99 from $95.41 for every $10,000 in debt borrowed that academic year, according to Kantrowitz.

For graduate students, Kantrowitz projects that Stafford loans will come with a 5.284% interest rate, compared with 4.3% now. This would push up monthly loan payments on a 10-year repayment term to $107.46 from $102.68 per $10,000 in debt borrowed, he noted.

Lastly, he expects PLUS loans for graduate students and parents will have a 6.284% interest rate, an increase from 5.3%. As a result, monthly loan payments on a 10-year repayment term will increase to $112.45 from $107.54 for each $10,000 in debt borrowed, Kantrowitz said.