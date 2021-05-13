Chinese EV buyers want luxury — and they're looking somewhere besides Tesla, says fund manager

China's booming electric vehicle sector presents a "great opportunity" for domestic companies and fund manager Jian Shi Cortesi says she is "very enthusiastic" about the sector.

Speaking during CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, Cortesi said there are "big winners" coming from the sector which has seen an explosive growth.

The electric vehicle market in China is getting increasingly crowded. And even though Elon Musk's Tesla outsells its domestic peers in the mainland, there's one thing that it lacks: luxury.

That's according to Cortesi, who said her team at GAM investment management spoke to Chinese consumers.