JPMorgan upgrades BJ's Wholesale Club, says membership program is undervalued

Jesse Pound
A customer walks through an aisle of a BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. store in Falls Church, Virginia, U.S.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors should take advantage of the broader market mispricing retailer BJ's Wholesale Club like a regular grocery store, JPMorgan said Thursday.

Analyst Christopher Horvers upgraded the wholesale retailer to outperform from neutral, saying that the company could beat expectations at its earnings report next week and its membership program was set up for a strong year.

