Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, FedEx, Boeing, Microsoft, Bumble & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPM reiterated FedEx as a top pick.
  • Credit Suisse reiterated its outperform rating on Disney.
  • Jefferies reiterated Bumble as a top pick.
  • BMO downgraded Deere to market perform from outperform.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Boeing as equal weight.
  • Rosenblatt initiated Microsoft as buy.
  • Bank of America reinstated Nike as neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Coupang to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan upgraded BJ's to overweight from neutral.
  • MKM initiated Cisco as buy.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe's to outperform from perform.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Schlumberger and Baker Hughes as buy.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Pure Storage to outperform from in line.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumentum to equal weight from overweight.
  • JPMorgan reiterated its overweight rating on Apple.
Pedestrians wearing protective masks wait to enter a Disney store in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

