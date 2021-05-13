Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, FedEx, Boeing, Microsoft, Bumble & more

Key Points
- JPM reiterated FedEx as a top pick.
- Credit Suisse reiterated its outperform rating on Disney.
- Jefferies reiterated Bumble as a top pick.
- BMO downgraded Deere to market perform from outperform.
- Wells Fargo initiated Boeing as equal weight.
- Rosenblatt initiated Microsoft as buy.
- Bank of America reinstated Nike as neutral.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Coupang to buy from hold.
- JPMorgan upgraded BJ's to overweight from neutral.
- MKM initiated Cisco as buy.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe's to outperform from perform.
- Goldman Sachs initiated Schlumberger and Baker Hughes as buy.
- Evercore ISI upgraded Pure Storage to outperform from in line.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumentum to equal weight from overweight.
- JPMorgan reiterated its overweight rating on Apple.
Pedestrians wearing protective masks wait to enter a Disney store in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: