Portugal's hotels see huge spike in booking requests after UK gives green light on international travel

LONDON — The tables have turned for the Portuguese hotel industry on one announcement.

The U.K. government said on Friday that from May 17 travelers from England will not need to quarantine when returning from Portugal. They will have to take a Covid PCR test within two days of their arrival in the U.K.— but this is a much simpler process compared to the rules applied to other destinations.

Though rules might change depending on how the epidemiological situation develops, U.K. tourists were quick to jump on the opportunity to book a vacation abroad.

It's been "absolute madness in terms of (booking) requests," Katya Bauval, executive director of sales at the Vila Vita Parc hotel in the Algarve, south of Portugal, told CNBC over the phone.

She said that "bookings literally tripled in demand since Friday."

Portugal's largest hotel chain, Pestana, has experienced a similar rush for reservations. "There's been a very substantial increase in bookings," Jose Theotonio, CEO of Pestana Hotel Group, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Pestana said demand jumped 250% since Friday and rose by 475% in external booking operators. Consumers are mainly opting for places in the Algarve and Porto Santo, a small island in the archipelago of Madeira.

The preference of consumers is "clearly sunny destinations," Theotonio said.