UBS’ Art Cashin shares what he’s watching for on inflation and where he sees possible bubbles

Wall Street legend Art Cashin said Thursday that inflation is the top issue facing the stock market right now, but it is too early to jump to conclusions about the final path of prices.

Cashin, the director of floor operations for UBS and a long-time fixture of the New York Stock Exchange, spoke with CNBC's Bob Pisani in an exclusive conversation for CNBC Pro subscribers.

The pair discussed recent economic data and weakness in the stock market, the relationship between the Federal Reserve and the bond market, and the boom in crypto and blockchain assets.