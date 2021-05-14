Citi reinstates GE at a buy, says stock can rise more than 30% from here

Technicians build LEAP engines for jetliners at a General Electric (GE) factory in Lafayette, Indiana, on March 29, 2017.

General Electric is making notable progress in its rebuild, and shareholders should see a big benefit this year, according to Citi.

Analyst Andrew Kaplowitz reinstated the bank's coverage of the stock with a buy rating, saying in a note to clients on Thursday night that GE's turnaround plan was "largely on-track." Shares of the industrial company are up about 20% year to date.