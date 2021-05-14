European stocks are set to open higher to finish the week after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday, having been rocked by inflation concerns in recent sessions.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 25 points higher at 6,988, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 69 points to 15,269 and France's CAC 40 is expected to climb around 35 points to 6,323, according to IG data.

Markets in Europe are set for a strong handover from Asia-Pacific, where Japan's Nikkei 225 led gains across the region on Friday following the overnight bounce stateside. All three major indexes broke out of three straight days of selling on the back of strong labor market data, with weekly initial jobless claims falling to a 14-month low.

U.S. stocks are still on course for a negative week, but futures contracts are pointing to another positive open on Friday as investors look set to continue buying the dip.

The market's volatility this week was exacerbated by a 4.2% jump in the U.S. Consumer Price Index for April, its fastest annual growth rate since 2008, which sparked fears that the Federal Reserve could be forced to tighten its accommodative monetary policy.