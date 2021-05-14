Goldman Sachs banker quits after making millions on cryptocurrency

LONDON — A Goldman Sachs executive has resigned after earning a fortune from a cryptocurrency investment, according to industry sources.

Aziz McMahon, Goldman's managing director and head of emerging market sales in London, quit after making millions of pounds from a bet on the digital currency ether, three former employees at the investment bank told CNBC.

The former employees, who all know McMahon personally, preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the discussions. McMahon is believed to have cashed in at least £10 million ($14 million) worth of cryptocurrency, the sources said.

Earlier reports from eFinancial Careers and The Guardian had said McMahon had left Goldman after making money from dogecoin.

It is possible McMahon may have had some holdings in dogecoin, too. He is thought to have now set up his own hedge fund, eFinancialCareers reported.

When approached by CNBC, Goldman Sachs confirmed McMahon's departure but declined to comment any further. McMahon was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC via LinkedIn.