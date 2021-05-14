Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Zoom, Disney, Walmart, Target & more

Key Points
- Stephens reiterated Walmart as overweight.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Airbnb to overweight from equal weight.
- Truist upgraded DoorDash to buy from hold.
- Deutsche Bank named Target a top idea into earnings.
- Benchmark reiterated its sell rating on Netflix.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software to outperform from perform.
- Wolfe initiated Live Nation as outperform.
- Piper Sandler initiated Coinbase as overweight.
- Citi resumed General Electric as buy.
- Mizuho reiterated its buy rating on Zoom.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Tesla.
- Jefferies upgraded Churchill Downs to buy from hold.
- Goldman upgraded Snowflake to buy from hold.
- Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Disney.
- Wells Fargo upgraded DoorDash to overweight from equal weight.
Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. Walmart saw its profits jump in latest quarter as e-commerce sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic.
VIEW press | Corbis News | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: