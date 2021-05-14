CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Zoom, Disney, Walmart, Target & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Stephens reiterated Walmart as overweight.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Airbnb to overweight from equal weight.
  • Truist upgraded DoorDash to buy from hold.
  • Deutsche Bank named Target a top idea into earnings.
  • Benchmark reiterated its sell rating on Netflix.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software to outperform from perform.
  • Wolfe initiated Live Nation as outperform.
  • Piper Sandler initiated Coinbase as overweight.
  • Citi resumed General Electric as buy.
  • Mizuho reiterated its buy rating on Zoom.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Tesla.
  • Jefferies upgraded Churchill Downs to buy from hold.
  • Goldman upgraded Snowflake to buy from hold.
  • Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Disney.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded DoorDash to overweight from equal weight.
Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. Walmart saw its profits jump in latest quarter as e-commerce sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic.
VIEW press | Corbis News | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

