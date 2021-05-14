Ireland wants pandemic-era remote working to revive its rural towns

Terrace of historic shops and buildings, Skibbereen, County Cork, Ireland, Irish Republic. (Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

DUBLIN — In March, the Irish government unveiled a plan to revive the country's rural economy by enticing more people to work remotely.

A long-standing challenge for rural Ireland has been the migration to urban areas. With the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic and what can be achieved through remote working, the Our Rural Future plan aims to incentivize more people to stay in or move to non-urban areas.

The plan commits to providing financial support for local authorities to turn vacant properties in towns into remote working hubs. This includes a plan for "over 400 remote working facilities" across the country.

Grainne O'Keeffe has first-hand experience of attracting people to a rural town. She heads up the Ludgate Hub, a co-working space and start-up support organization in the small town of Skibbereen, about 80 km west of the city of Cork in the south of Ireland.

Ludgate Hub — which is named after scientist Percy Ludgate — was set up in 2016 and was an early mover in rural start-up efforts.

O'Keeffe told CNBC that Ludgate provides a practical example of attracting founders and employees to a small town.

It operates out of an old bakery and is opening a second facility in an empty school building later this year. It has mostly attracted individuals whose start-ups allow for working remotely, including Eric Yuan-backed start-up Workvivo.

O'Keeffe said significant investments in physical infrastructure like high-speed broadband and sourcing suitable buildings are key to making any town viable for remote working.

Skibbereen is connected to high-speed broadband through a Vodafone-led venture called Siro.

"That is without doubt a game changer for every region. That is fundamental and so is having a building that is conducive to a work environment," she said.

Rural broadband connectivity has been a regular bugbear in Ireland. The government's National Broadband Plan is rolling out services in previously underserved areas but it has had its fair share of delays. Other operators like Eir are in the midst of their own rural rollouts while Elon Musk's Starlink is testing in one location in Ireland.