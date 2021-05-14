Jefferies sees growth for Churchill Downs on multiple fronts, upgrades to buy

Medina Spirit #8, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, (R) crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby ahead of Mandaloun #7, ridden by Florent Geroux, and Hot Rod Charlie #9 ridden by Flavien Prat ,at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Shares of Churchill Downs have been lagging the pack recently, but investment firm Jefferies said Friday that this is a good time for investors to place their bets on the company.

The casino stock has been under pressure recently, dropping 35% over the past two months, but analyst David Katz said in a note to clients that the weakness wasn't driven by fundamentals and upgraded the stock to buy from hold.