Jerry West reflects on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant

Jerry West may be the man whose silhouette graces the National Basketball Association logo, but he's also the man responsible for making Kobe Bryant a Los Angeles Laker.

The eight-time NBA champion spoke to CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" about his relationship with the former Lakers superstar and his thoughts about his late friend, who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

"I'll remember [Bryant] as someone that I loved like a brother. The playful moments with him, some of the funny things and exchanges we had. Watching him when he first started to what he became," West told CNBC.

Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people died Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

West, a former player and 14-time NBA All-Star, went on to coach the Lakers and eventually moved to the team's front office. He was behind the Lakers' dynasty in the '80s and is the proud owner of eight championship rings over his lifetime. He is also the man who is credited with bringing Bryant to the Lakers after orchestrating a draft-day trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

West saw Bryant's talent for basketball early on and didn't shy away from the 17-year-old, despite his only playing in high school.