Many Americans can’t afford an emergency expense. Some are calling for employers to help with that

Putting away enough savings for retirement has always been a struggle for many Americans.

One reason workers tend to fall short: They often dip into the money they have set aside for their golden years.

Now, some experts and lawmakers are discussing one idea that could help workers avoid that – by enabling employers to offer emergency savings plans.

The programs would work similarly to retirement savings programs many employers already offer, allowing employees to save for unforeseen events alongside the long-term funds dedicated to their later years.

The idea surfaced at a recent Senate hearing on retirement security. The discussion painted a grim picture of where some Americans are with regard to retirement preparation.

"We were facing a retirement crisis before Covid-19," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said. "But, as with so many other things, this pandemic has just poured gasoline on the fire."

"If we are going to rebuild our country stronger and fairer, we have to address the reality that for far too long, the ways we help families plan for the future have been stuck in the past," she said.

There are complex reasons why Americans have had so much trouble putting money away for the future.

Many workers do not have access to retirement plans through their employers. Even those who do may find it tough to set aside money they could put to other more immediate needs.

Studies also show Americans routinely struggle to come up with enough money to handle an unexpected expense.