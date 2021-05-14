CNBC Pro

UBS says some sectors are about to surge and names the 'key opportunities' in global stocks

Investment bank UBS has picked a raft of global stocks that have further to go, with one sector set to do particularly well.

The bank's analysts said a number of automotive, energy and construction stocks could provide investors with a "key opportunity," in a research note published Friday.

All of UBS' picks are so-called value stocks, which are thought to be trading below their fundamentals. They can be underappreciated by investors and are different to "growth" stocks, which are seen as having strong future earnings potential. 

Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks by almost 30% since November, the analysts noted, but remain less than halfway back to levels seen in January last year — potentially providing an investment opportunity.

