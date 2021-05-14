CNBC Pro

Wells Fargo upgrades Airbnb after first-quarter sales beat, says hybrid-work can boost growth

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco, California.
Gabrielle Lurie | Reuters

Airbnb is showing its potential as a post-pandemic winner, and it's time for investors to jump in, Wells Fargo said Friday.

The company reported first-quarter revenue on Thursday of $887 million, topping analyst projections of $714 million, according to Refinitiv. While Airbnb still reported a net loss for the quarter, it also showed year-over-year improvement in a key earnings metric.

Analyst Brian Fitzgerald on Friday upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, saying in a note to clients that the company's first-quarter report was a preview of its post-pandemic strength.

