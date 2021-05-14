Here's what experts say about attending sporting events under CDC's new guidelines

In this article CDC

Houston Astros fans reach to catch a home run baseball hit by Texas Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun (5) in the top of the first inning during the baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros on May 13, 2021 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Leslie Plaza | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

Masks mandates are slowly subsiding after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines on Thursday. That could be good news for sports leagues, so CNBC talked to a couple of experts about what this means for fans who are antsy to get back to attending games in person. The CDC said fully vaccinated individuals can, in most cases, drop protective face wear and no longer need to stay six feet apart. Unvaccinated people still need to follow stricter guidelines as they remain at risk. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters. "We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy." The CDC has been cheered and criticized for its decision. Professional sports leagues, including Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, have been operating under city and state restrictions with their capacity due to the pandemic. The leagues have advised clubs to take their mask mandate cues from local officials. Masks at games are still required, and that rule could remain in place. The new rules are good for business as pro sports leagues lure back more fans, helping them recover from billions in losses. That should further support the already-rich National Football League, as clubs like the Dallas Cowboys want 100% capacity for the 2021 season.

No get out of jail free card

The CDC still advises people honor business guidelines when it comes to masking mandates. Indoor arenas are riskier than outdoor arenas if you're not vaccinated. So, the NBA and National Hockey League may need to keep their guidelines in place as they get ready for their postseasons. Gil Fried, a professor of sports management at the University of New Haven, advised pro teams to remain cautious. "When you're at an arena, you don't know what other people have and if they are vaccinated or not," Fried said. "I still wouldn't go to a venue without wearing a mask." Asked when leagues should drop mask mandates, Fried said: "When the numbers across the globe decrease." He then pointed to the nationwide lockdown in Turkey as cases spiked to over 60,000 per day. "Turkey was doing very well and considered a model of success. And now they have gone backward in a short period of time," Fried said.

Also, consider the recent Covid-19 outbreak within the New York Yankees that occurred even though team members were vaccinated. On Thursday, a positive test sidelined Yankees player Gleyber Torres for at least 10 days per MLB rules. And the league reported 10 new positive cases on Friday. Fried said leagues shouldn't move too quickly with dropping mask requirements. "I think its great news for things like in-person training, but it's not a get out of jail free card that is going to make everything better," Fried said of the CDC news. "If you move too quickly, that can be scary for people," he added. "They have been shut down for months. Yes, they're anxious to get out there and do things, but there are still a lot of scared people. That's part of the phycological side."

Fans stand for the national anthem of the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings on May 7, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Rocky Widner | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

Arenas are safer than you think