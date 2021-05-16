U.N. Secretary General calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire as civilian death toll increases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars at the Yad Lebanim House on the eve of Memorial Day, in Jerusalem, April 13, 2021.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called the violent conflict between Israel and Gaza militants "utterly appalling" and urged for an immediate ceasefire, as the worst outbreak of fighting in years stretches into seven days and takes a heavy toll on civilians.

"This latest round of violence only perpetuates the cycles of death, destruction and despair, and pushes farther to the horizon any hopes of coexistence and peace," Guterres said during a U.N. Security Council meeting.

"Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately. Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop," he said. "I appeal to all parties to heed this call."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there will be no immediate end to Israel's campaign against militant groups.

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 42 Palestinians, including 10 children, in Gaza early on Sunday, according to Gaza health officials, bringing the death toll in Gaza to at least 188 since the fighting began Monday. In Israel, 10 people have been killed in rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups.

"We'll do whatever it takes to restore order. It will take some time," Netanyahu said during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation." "I hope it won't take long. It's not immediate."