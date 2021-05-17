Take these 5 steps to bulk up your monthly cash or emergency savings

Credit card balances have dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now financial experts are hoping Americans can find the wiggle room to reach another financial goal: bulking up their emergency savings.

Total credit card debt in the U.S. dropped by 13% by the end of the third quarter of 2020, according to the Federal Reserve, bringing outstanding balances down to $807 billion from almost $930 billion.

Still, many people have not accumulated a stash of cash to cover them in emergencies. In fact, only 39% of people can pay for an unexpected $1,000 expense through savings, a Bankrate.com survey found.

The ideal number to shoot for when it comes to emergency savings is at least three to six months' worth of living expenses, according to certified financial planner Ted Jenkin, CEO at Atlanta-based Oxygen Financial. If you're more financially conservative, you may want to put a year's worth away.

Still, it's important to focus on the goal — not necessarily the numbers, he said.

"You just need enough time that if you lose your job or you're unable to earn income, then that cash can help you pay your monthly expenses until you're able to find another job," Jenkin said.

To be sure, as millions of Americans are still grappling with record unemployment — with 29% having been unemployed for more than a year — starting an emergency fund now may be out of reach.

These tips can help you find extra funds, whether you're able to stash the money in savings or need to make your assets stretch farther now.