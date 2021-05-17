Fed's Bostic says there's no reason to change policy despite inflation fears

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that he's comfortable with the central bank's ultra-loose policy even as inflation gains steam in the U.S. economy.

"We are still 8 million jobs short of where we were pre-pandemic," Bostic told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box" interview. "Until we make substantial progress to close that gap, I think we've got to have our policies in a very strongly accommodative situation or stance."

Currently, the Fed is keeping short-term benchmark borrowing rates anchored near zero and is buying at least $120 billion of bonds each month.

That has come even as the Consumer Price Index lurched up 4.2% in April, well above Wall Street's expectations, and as Bostic's own Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker is putting second-quarter growth at 10.5%.

However, April's disappointing jobs report, with nonfarm payrolls growing just 266,000 against projections for 1 million, has Fed policymakers likely on hold, where Bostic said he will be until he sees a broader economic recovery.

"I'm a nervous guy. I'm always thinking about scenarios. Are we staying in our position for too long? But I'm not seeing that right now, and I'm not really thinking that we need to act," he said. "So, I'm going to keep my eyes open and I'm definitely going to pay close attention. But now is not the time where we have to consider moving."