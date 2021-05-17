How Michael Jordan worked ‘smarter’ and Kobe Bryant worked ‘harder,’ according to their trainer

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are two of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history.

On Saturday, Jordan introduced Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, at Kobe Bryant's posthumous Hall of Fame induction. "Thank you for being here. Kobe admired you," Vanessa said to Jordan.

Jordan and Bryant were constantly compared by commentators and they were great friends. They even had the same trainer.

In 2007, Jordan introduced Bryant to Tim Grover. Grover trained Jordan for 15 years after he had retired from the NBA for the second time, and he trained Bryant from 2007 to 2012.

But the routine Grover used with Jordan was completely different than the one he used with Bryant. "Different body types, different stages in [their] career, different areas that needed to be addressed," Grover tells CNBC Make It.

In his new book, "Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness," Grover discusses some of the differences between Jordan and Bryant.

"I don't like to compare, because to me they were so different and unique that it's an injustice to both," Grover writes.

But one thing he will say: "Kobe worked harder. MJ worked smarter."