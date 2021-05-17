CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bumble, Harley-Davidson, Discovery & more

Michael Bloom
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Texas Roadhouse to buy from hold.
  • Citi upgraded Discovery to buy from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com to overweight from equal weight.
  • Citi reiterated its buy rating on Bumble.
  • SocGen upgraded Occidental to buy from hold.
  • Citi reiterated its buy rating on Harley-Davidson.
  • Baird reiterated its outperform rating on Target.
  • Bank of America reinstated Cleveland-Cliffs as buy.
  • UBS reiteratated Ulta as a top reopening idea.
  • Bank of America upgraded Cummins to buy from neutral.
  • Wedbush upgraded The Children's Place to outperform from neutral.
  • RBC added Boston Beer to its focus list.
  • Citi reiterated its buy rating on Micron and NXP Semiconductors.
Shoppers line up outside of Ulta Beauty before the 6am opening on Black Friday.
Aimee Dilger | LightRocket | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

