Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bumble, Harley-Davidson, Discovery & more

Key Points
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Texas Roadhouse to buy from hold.
- Citi upgraded Discovery to buy from neutral.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com to overweight from equal weight.
- Citi reiterated its buy rating on Bumble.
- SocGen upgraded Occidental to buy from hold.
- Citi reiterated its buy rating on Harley-Davidson.
- Baird reiterated its outperform rating on Target.
- Bank of America reinstated Cleveland-Cliffs as buy.
- UBS reiteratated Ulta as a top reopening idea.
- Bank of America upgraded Cummins to buy from neutral.
- Wedbush upgraded The Children's Place to outperform from neutral.
- RBC added Boston Beer to its focus list.
- Citi reiterated its buy rating on Micron and NXP Semiconductors.
Shoppers line up outside of Ulta Beauty before the 6am opening on Black Friday.
Aimee Dilger | LightRocket | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: