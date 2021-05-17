Morgan Stanley upgrades Trip.com, says China travel recovery can boost stock more than 30%

Trip.com has filed for a secondary listing in Hong Kong. The Chinese travel booking site is already listed on the Nasdaq in the U.S.

A post-pandemic travel boom is in sight for Trip.com, and results should improve and boost the stock in the summer months, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analyst Alex Poon upgraded the Shanghai-based online travel agency to overweight from equal weight, saying in a note to clients on Monday that the travel recovery in China was about to kick into gear.