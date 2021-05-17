New monthly child tax credit payments will start July 15. What you need to know

Good news for parents: Monthly payments through the new federal enhanced child tax credit will begin July 15.

The credit will go to roughly 39 million households with about 65 million children, or 88% of children in the U.S., according to the IRS.

The expanded credit was established in the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March. In 2021, the maximum enhanced child tax credit is $3,600 for children younger than age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 and 17.

Those payments will be sent out as an advance on 2021 taxes in monthly installments that could be as much as $300 per month for younger children and $250 per month for older ones. The credit is per child in each household, meaning a family with three children ages 4, 8 and 12, for example, could receive up to $800 on a monthly basis (A $300 credit for the 4-year-old, and $250 each for the older kids.)

"For working families with children, this tax cut sends a clear message: Help is here," said President Joe Biden in a Monday statement.

Here's what families need to know ahead of the July 15 start.

Who qualifies for the maximum credit?

Most American families qualify for some amount of money through the child tax credit.

The full credit is available to married couples with children filing jointly with adjusted gross income less than $150,000, or $75,000 for individuals. The enhanced tax credit will phase out for taxpayers who make more money and cease for individuals earning $95,000 and married couples earning $170,000 filing jointly.

Taxpayers who make more than that will still be eligible for the regular child tax credit, which is $2,000 per child under age 17 for families making less than $200,000 annually, or $400,000 for married couples.