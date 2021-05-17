CNBC Pro

Seth Klarman increases tech bets in the first quarter. Here are his top holdings

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Seth Klarman
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Seth Klarman's Baupost Group doubled down on a handful of tech stocks and made a big bet on a little-known insurance company in the first quarter of 2021.

According to SEC filings released on Monday, the widely followed investor and CEO of Baupost Group increased his major positions in Intel, Alphabet, Facebook and Qorvo.

Klarman's Intel position is now worth nearly $1.5 billion. Baupost Group owns $600 million of Google-parent Alphabet, $382 million of Facebook and $954 million of semiconductor stock Qorvo.

