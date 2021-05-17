Singapore and Hong Kong to postpone travel bubble again as Covid cases rise

Singapore Airlines crew members and travelers at the transit hall of Changi Airport in Singapore on Jan. 14, 2021.

SINGAPORE — Singapore and Hong Kong have once again pushed back the start date of a long-anticipated air travel bubble arrangement, the two cities announced Monday.

The travel bubble, which would have allowed travelers to skip quarantine, had been planned to begin on May 26. The scheme has faced multiple rounds of delays from its initial launch date in November 2020.

Singapore's transport ministry said in a statement that "in light of the recent increase in unlinked community cases, Singapore is unable to meet the criteria to start" the travel bubble.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government said in a statement that further updates will be announced on or before June 13.

Covid-19 cases in Singapore have climbed in the past few days. In a preliminary update on Monday, Singapore's health ministry said it confirmed an additional 21 locally transmitted infections, of which 11 were not linked to previous cases.

That takes Singapore's cumulative Covid cases to more than 61,600 and 31 deaths, data by the health ministry showed.