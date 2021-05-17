Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway builds new stake in Aon, ramps up Kroger bet

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a slew of changes to its equity portfolio last quarter, including adding a new bet on British insurance company Aon and increasing its stake in supermarket owner Kroger, a new regulatory filing showed.

The conglomerate bought more than 4 million shares of Aon, worth $942.6 million as of the end of the first quarter, according to a new 13F filing. Berkshire is no stranger to the insurance business as it owns GEICO and General Re among other insurance units.

Shares of Aon jumped more than 2% in extended trading on Monday following the news. The stock has rallied more than 20% in 2021 following a flat year.