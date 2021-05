Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that investors should dive in to the U.S. pool industry, with one stock in particular standing out as a smart buy.

Analyst Susan Maklari initiated coverage of the U.S. pool industry with a positive outlook, saying in a note to clients that the continued shift of populations to the South and West along with strong housing demand should fuel continued growth in the space. The note called Pool Corp an "industry leader" and rated it as a buy.