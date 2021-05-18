Home Depot crushes estimates, its sales jump 32.7% as customers rang up bigger purchases
- Shares of Home Depot have risen more than 20% this year, giving it a market value of $343 billion.
- The retailer has gotten a boost to sales over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
- The big question for Home Depot is whether it will be able to hold onto those gains even after the crisis subsides.
Home Depot on Tuesday crushed Wall Street's earnings estimates as consumers' splurging on their homes lingers more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic.
Shares of Home Depot rose more than 2% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported for the three months ended May 2 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
- Earnings per share: $3.86, vs. $3.08 expected
- Revenue: $37.5 billion, vs. $34.96 billion expected
The retailer reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.15 billion, or $3.86 per share, up from $2.25 billion, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings per share of $3.08.
Net sales rose 32.7% to $37.5 billion, beating expectations of $34.96 billion. Global same-store sales surged 31% for the quarter.
This is the first quarter that the retailer is facing year-over-year comparisons to its business during lockdowns. A year ago, its first-quarter same-store sales grew 6.4%. Home Depot was classified as an essential business, accelerating sales for the company's do-it-yourself business as consumers tackled new projects while at home.
For the company's first quarter this year, it reported 447.2 million customer transactions, up 19.3% from a year ago. Consumers were also spending more during their visits. Average ticket rose 10.3% to $82.37.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.