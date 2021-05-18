How well college graduates do financially depends on their parents

Radnor, Pa.: One last chance for mom to take care of this Villanova University graduate before the schools' 178th Commencement Friday May 14, 2021 at Villanova Stadium.

Getting a college degree is often thought to open doors to higher levels of income and wealth.

But it turns out that another key metric — whether your parents also have a college education — will help determine just how much money you will have.

That's according to research from the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank, which took a look at Federal Reserve data that included parents' levels of education.

The study found that 70% of adults with a bachelor's degree at least one parent who also had a bachelor's degree or more education.

Second-generation college graduates serving as heads of household had a median household income of $135,800, versus first generation college grads, with $99,600.

Head of household college graduates whose parents had a bachelor's degree had $244,500 in median household wealth, compared to $152,000 for those whose parents did not go to college.

The effects were mostly the same regardless of age, with the study measuring data for ages 22 to 59, according to Richard Fry, senior economist at the Pew Research Center.

"Even in midlife, does it matter where you came from and who your parents were?" Fry said. "Yes, it does.