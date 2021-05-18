Inflation, not Covid, is now the biggest 'tail risk' for markets, Bank of America survey says

Despite assurances from the Federal Reserve that the current spate of price increases is temporary, professional investors see inflation as the biggest threat to their portfolios, according to the closely watched Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey.

A record 69% of respondents to the monthly reading see above-trend growth and inflation as the most likely scenario ahead. The survey history dates back to 1994.

What's more, inflation is seen by 35% as the biggest "tail risk," or unlikely event that could cause substantial damage.