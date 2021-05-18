CNBC Pro

Inflation, not Covid, is now the biggest 'tail risk' for markets, Bank of America survey says

Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Share
Traders working at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Source: NYSE

Despite assurances from the Federal Reserve that the current spate of price increases is temporary, professional investors see inflation as the biggest threat to their portfolios, according to the closely watched Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey.

A record 69% of respondents to the monthly reading see above-trend growth and inflation as the most likely scenario ahead. The survey history dates back to 1994.

What's more, inflation is seen by 35% as the biggest "tail risk," or unlikely event that could cause substantial damage.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProTom Lee says the worst is over for ‘epicenter’ stocks, small caps, but warns on tech
Patti Domm
watch now
VIDEO02:40
CNBC ProTech earnings could be about to slow. Here's where investors could look next: Wells Fargo
watch now
VIDEO03:27
CNBC ProInvest in Disney, Uber or Paypal? Hear what the Halftime traders say
Katie Tsai
Read More