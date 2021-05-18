Unemployment tax refunds may be seized for unpaid debt, taxes and student loans

The IRS will start issuing tax refunds on unemployment benefits this week. But some people may see a smaller refund — or none at all.

The lesser amounts will apply to those who have past-due debts, like federal and state taxes, child support, student loans and unemployment benefits that were paid in error, according to the IRS. The federal government can use tax refunds to offset overdue bills.

In the private sector, funds may be garnished by third-party creditors (like banks, for past overdraft charges) once they hit a taxpayer's bank account, according to Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights.

(Garnishment is a court order that allows for funds to be removed from someone's account.)

"This is no different than any other kind of government refund," said Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.