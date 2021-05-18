Raymond James upgrades Palo Alto Networks, says cybersecurity stock can rally nearly 20%

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks appears on CNBC's Squawk Box at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22nd. 2020.
Adam Galica | CNBC
Palo Alto Networks is showing signs of improvement that could help erase a recent stretch of underperformance, according to Raymond James.
Analyst Adam Tindle upgraded the cybersecurity stock to outperform from market perform, saying in a note to clients on Tuesday that the company appears to be striking bigger deals with customers, which could lead to higher margins.