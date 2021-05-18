CNBC Pro

Raymond James upgrades Palo Alto Networks, says cybersecurity stock can rally nearly 20%

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks appears on CNBC's Squawk Box at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22nd. 2020.
Adam Galica | CNBC

Palo Alto Networks is showing signs of improvement that could help erase a recent stretch of underperformance, according to Raymond James.

Analyst Adam Tindle upgraded the cybersecurity stock to outperform from market perform, saying in a note to clients on Tuesday that the company appears to be striking bigger deals with customers, which could lead to higher margins.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan says to buy the dip in MGM Resorts as Vegas foot traffic rebounds
Jesse Pound35 min ago
CNBC ProWall Street analysts pick their top stocks as the chip shortage rages on
Sam Shead
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bumble, Harley-Davidson, Discovery & more
Michael Bloom
Read More