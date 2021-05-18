Raymond James upgrades Palo Alto Networks, says cybersecurity stock can rally nearly 20%

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks appears on CNBC's Squawk Box at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22nd. 2020.

Palo Alto Networks is showing signs of improvement that could help erase a recent stretch of underperformance, according to Raymond James.

Analyst Adam Tindle upgraded the cybersecurity stock to outperform from market perform, saying in a note to clients on Tuesday that the company appears to be striking bigger deals with customers, which could lead to higher margins.